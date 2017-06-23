App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 23, 2017 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for the first time in four sessions, after the policy meeting minutes showed the central bank governor favours avoiding premature policy action amid an uncertain near - term inflation outlook • The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.46% from 6.43% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear was unchanged declined to2.15% from 2.1 6 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee  fell to a more - than - three - week low against US$, weighed  down  by  profit  booking in domestic equities amid strength in US$ • The US$  remain s in  a  range as forex  movement remain calm in  absence  of any major trigger. Traders await US June employment data for cue on the rate hike trajectory for 2017. US$JPY would remain in focus ahead of US employment and Japan CP I data. Both major central banks remain on a widening divergent monetary path.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.62. The  June contract open interest  increased 4.51 % from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased 7.32 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on  the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.63 - 64.73Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45 / 64.35Stop Loss: 64.83
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25R1/R2:64.65 /64.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

