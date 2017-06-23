Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for the first time in four sessions, after the policy meeting minutes showed the central bank governor favours avoiding premature policy action amid an uncertain near - term inflation outlook • The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.46% from 6.43% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear was unchanged declined to2.15% from 2.1 6 % in the previous session.

The rupee fell to a more - than - three - week low against US$, weighed down by profit booking in domestic equities amid strength in US$ • The US$ remain s in a range as forex movement remain calm in absence of any major trigger. Traders await US June employment data for cue on the rate hike trajectory for 2017. US$JPY would remain in focus ahead of US employment and Japan CP I data. Both major central banks remain on a widening divergent monetary path.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.62. The June contract open interest increased 4.51 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 7.32 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.63 - 64.73 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.45 / 64.35 Stop Loss: 64.83 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25 R1/R2:64.65 /64.85

