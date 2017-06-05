App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell, as a weekly debt sale boosted supply of notes ,  weighing on investor appetite • The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield was unchanged at 6.63% in  the  previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 16 % from 2.2 1 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee was little changed against  the  US$, as  traders  remained cautious ahead of US May  employment data as well as RBI’s monetary  policy meeting this week • The US$  fell sharply against major currencies as US$ bulls were disappointed by  employment data in  May . Non - farm payrolls rose a tad lower by 138000 against the previously 213000 jobs. Euro rose sharply on dollar weakness. We expect Japanese Yen to remain supported on rising safe demand amid news of alleged fresh terror attack sin London on Saturday.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE  ended at  64.64 . The  June contract open interest  declined 0.19% from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased  6.45% in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.65 - 64.75Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45 / 64.35Stop Loss: 64.85
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.65 - 64.75Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45 / 64.35Stop Loss: 64.85
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

