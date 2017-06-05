Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell, as a weekly debt sale boosted supply of notes , weighing on investor appetite • The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield was unchanged at 6.63% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 16 % from 2.2 1 % in the previous session.

The rupee was little changed against the US$, as traders remained cautious ahead of US May employment data as well as RBI’s monetary policy meeting this week • The US$ fell sharply against major currencies as US$ bulls were disappointed by employment data in May . Non - farm payrolls rose a tad lower by 138000 against the previously 213000 jobs. Euro rose sharply on dollar weakness. We expect Japanese Yen to remain supported on rising safe demand amid news of alleged fresh terror attack sin London on Saturday.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.64 . The June contract open interest declined 0.19% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 6.45% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR June futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.65 - 64.75

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.45 / 64.35

Stop Loss: 64.85





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40

R1/R2:64.80 /65.00







The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.