you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose, as a slower pace of domestic growth in the fourth quarter boosted hopes of a ‘les s hawkish’ tone by the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee in next week’s policy meeting • The benchmark 6.97% 202 6 bond yield fell slightly to 6.63% from 6.66% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year declined to 2. 2 1 % from 2.2 0 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee was little changed against US$, as  mid - day profit booking in  domestic equities offset gains triggered by the broad weakness i n the  dollar amid rising political concerns in the U S • The US$  rose against major currencies on the back of solid private  payrolls data ahead of government data today. ADP employment data showed additions of 253000 jobs against survey of 177000 jobs. Also, the US P resident’s decision to withdraw US from Paris climate accord supported the US$ as bulls cheered expectations of fulfilment of one of the campaign promises

US$ /INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.68. The  June contract open interest  declined 8.99 % from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased  2.35 % in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.68 - 64.78Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45 / 64.35Stop Loss: 64.87
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

