App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bond yields fell this month, after retail inflation eased to at  least a five - year low, triggering hopes of a ‘less hawkish’ policy outlook  when the  Monetary Policy Committee meets next week • The benchmark  6.97% 2026 bond yield was unchanged at 6.66% in the  previous session • Yield on  the  US10 - year declined to 2.20% from 2.21% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted a decent recovery tracking weakness in the US$ against major currencies as well as strength in domestic equities.  The rupee will track the upcoming RBI monetary policy meeting next week • The US$ fell against major currencies as lower PCE data hurt US treasury yields weighing on US$.  April core PCE was lower at 1.5% from 1.6% in the previous month. JPY posted gains benefiting from a rise in safe haven demand as well as lower US core personal consumption data.

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.73. The  June contract open interest  increased 4.01% from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased  16.18% in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45 / 64.35Stop Loss: 64.90
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.