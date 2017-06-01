Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bond yields fell this month, after retail inflation eased to at least a five - year low, triggering hopes of a ‘less hawkish’ policy outlook when the Monetary Policy Committee meets next week • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield was unchanged at 6.66% in the previous session • Yield on the US10 - year declined to 2.20% from 2.21% in the previous session.

The rupee posted a decent recovery tracking weakness in the US$ against major currencies as well as strength in domestic equities. The rupee will track the upcoming RBI monetary policy meeting next week • The US$ fell against major currencies as lower PCE data hurt US treasury yields weighing on US$. April core PCE was lower at 1.5% from 1.6% in the previous month. JPY posted gains benefiting from a rise in safe haven demand as well as lower US core personal consumption data.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.73. The June contract open interest increased 4.01% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 16.18% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR June futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.45 / 64.35

Stop Loss: 64.90





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40

R1/R2:64.80 /65.00







