Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell, with the benchmark note slipping to a one-week low, as a fresh supply of debt through an auction and an intraday slump in the rupee hurt demand • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.71% from 6.68% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10-year was unchanged at 2.23% in the previous session.

The rupee posted its biggest weekly fall in six months against the US$, as lingering political uncertainty in the US involving President Donald Trump kept investors away from risk assets • The US$ further extended losses against major as well as emerging market currencies due to recent uncertainty seen around the US President’s political actions. Recent gains in the euro amid strengthening pro-Euro political development weighed on the US$. However, we see limited losses in US$ index from these levels.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.70. The May contract open interest declined 11.28% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 10.33% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.45 / 64.35

Stop Loss: 64.90





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30

R1/R2:64.80 /65.00







