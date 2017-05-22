Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds fell, with the benchmark note slipping to a one-week low, as a fresh supply of debt through an auction and an intraday slump in the rupee hurt demand • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.71% from 6.68% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10-year was unchanged at 2.23% in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee posted its biggest weekly fall in six months against the US$, as lingering political uncertainty in the US involving President Donald Trump kept investors away from risk assets • The US$ further extended losses against major as well as emerging market currencies due to recent uncertainty seen around the US President’s political actions. Recent gains in the euro amid strengthening pro-Euro political development weighed on the US$. However, we see limited losses in US$ index from these levels.US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.70. The May contract open interest declined 11.28% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 10.33% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.45 / 64.35
|Stop Loss: 64.90
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30
|R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.