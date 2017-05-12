Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds ended little changed, as investors awaited the auction of a new 10 - year paper amid lack of major domestic cues •The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield was unchanged at 6.94% • Yield on US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 39 % from 2. 4 1 % in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee posted its biggest single - session gain in four weeks against the US$, as normal monsoon forecast by Indian Meterological Department (IMD) lifted sentiments • Major currencies traded on a mixed note yesterday. The British pound fell post BoE’s monetary policy meeting. B o E’s stance on policy over Brexit being dependent on further policy action weighed on pound. Japanese Yen posted gains against US$ due to a dent to risk sentimentUS$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.51.The May contract open interest declined 5.07 % from the previous day • June contract open interest declined 1.95 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.45/ 64.35
|Stop Loss: 64.90
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40
|R1/R2:64.85 /64.95
