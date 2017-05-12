App
May 12, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds ended little changed, as investors awaited the auction of a new 10 - year paper amid lack of major domestic cues •The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield was unchanged at 6.94% • Yield on US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 39 % from 2. 4 1 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee posted its biggest single - session gain in four weeks against  the US$, as normal monsoon forecast by Indian Meterological  Department (IMD) lifted sentiments • Major currencies  traded on a mixed  note yesterday.  The British pound fell post BoE’s monetary policy meeting. B o E’s stance on policy over Brexit being dependent on further policy action weighed on pound.  Japanese Yen posted gains against US$ due to a dent to risk sentiment

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE  ended at  64.51.The May contract open interest  declined 5.07 % from the previous day • June contract open interest  declined 1.95 % in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on  the  US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45/ 64.35Stop Loss: 64.90
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.85 /64.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

