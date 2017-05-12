Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds ended little changed, as investors awaited the auction of a new 10 - year paper amid lack of major domestic cues •The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield was unchanged at 6.94% • Yield on US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 39 % from 2. 4 1 % in the previous session

The rupee posted its biggest single - session gain in four weeks against the US$, as normal monsoon forecast by Indian Meterological Department (IMD) lifted sentiments • Major currencies traded on a mixed note yesterday. The British pound fell post BoE’s monetary policy meeting. B o E’s stance on policy over Brexit being dependent on further policy action weighed on pound. Japanese Yen posted gains against US$ due to a dent to risk sentiment

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.51.The May contract open interest declined 5.07 % from the previous day • June contract open interest declined 1.95 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.45/ 64.35

Stop Loss: 64.90





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40

R1/R2:64.85 /64.95







