App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 24, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bond yields rose  last week, after the Monetary Policy Committee’s April minutes indicated a rate increase may be warranted  as inflation gathers pace • The benchmark  6.97% 202 6 bond  yield  rose to 6.92 % from 6.88% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.25 % from 2.23% in the previous  session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee ended lower for a second consecutive week, posting its  biggest weekly fall since December, as geopolitical tensions continued to  weigh on investor appetite for emerging market assets • The  US$ index ended  with  minor gains against major currencies on  Friday ahead of  the  weekend’s scheduled  French presidential polls first  round. However, currently the US$ is sharply lower as risk sentiment has improved on higher prospects of pro - growth centrist Emanuel Macron becoming the next French President. We expect the euro to gain over all currencies in the next few sessions.

US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.65. The  April contract open interest  fell 6.39 % from the previous day • May contract open interest  rose  5.43 % from  the  previous day • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70- 64.80 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45/ 64.35 Stop Loss: 64.90
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.55 / 64.35 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.