Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bond yields rose last week, after the Monetary Policy Committee’s April minutes indicated a rate increase may be warranted as inflation gathers pace • The benchmark 6.97% 202 6 bond yield rose to 6.92 % from 6.88% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.25 % from 2.23% in the previous session.

The rupee ended lower for a second consecutive week, posting its biggest weekly fall since December, as geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on investor appetite for emerging market assets • The US$ index ended with minor gains against major currencies on Friday ahead of the weekend’s scheduled French presidential polls first round. However, currently the US$ is sharply lower as risk sentiment has improved on higher prospects of pro - growth centrist Emanuel Macron becoming the next French President. We expect the euro to gain over all currencies in the next few sessions.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.65. The April contract open interest fell 6.39 % from the previous day • May contract open interest rose 5.43 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70- 64.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.45/ 64.35 Stop Loss: 64.90 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.55 / 64.35 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.