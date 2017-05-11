App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45-64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for the first time in three days, as investors sold  to benefit from a sharp rally after the government announced the auction  of a new 10 - year paper • The benchmark  6.97% 2026 bond  yield rose to 6.94% from 6.93% • Yield on US 10 - year rose to 2.41% from 2.40% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee logged the worst fall against the US$ in nearly five months, on US$ demand and importers covering payables • Major currencies remained in a range in the absence of any major triggers. The US$JPY continue d to gain due to  an  almost certain US  interest rate hike next month while  the  B o J still remains committed to  extend monetary stimulus.  The British pound remains on the edge ahead of today’s B o E policy meeting paring yesterday’s intraday gains.

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.78. The  May contract open interest  declined 9.35% from the previous day • June contract open interest  increased 6.26% in the last session • We expect  the US $ to  meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45/ 64.35Stop Loss: 64.90
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.85 /64.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

