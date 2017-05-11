Sell USDINR; target of 64.45-64.35: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds fell for the first time in three days, as investors sold to benefit from a sharp rally after the government announced the auction of a new 10 - year paper • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.94% from 6.93% • Yield on US 10 - year rose to 2.41% from 2.40% in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee logged the worst fall against the US$ in nearly five months, on US$ demand and importers covering payables • Major currencies remained in a range in the absence of any major triggers. The US$JPY continue d to gain due to an almost certain US interest rate hike next month while the B o J still remains committed to extend monetary stimulus. The British pound remains on the edge ahead of today’s B o E policy meeting paring yesterday’s intraday gains.US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.78. The May contract open interest declined 9.35% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 6.26% in the last session • We expect the US $ to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.45/ 64.35
|Stop Loss: 64.90
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40
|R1/R2:64.85 /64.95
