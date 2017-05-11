Sell USDINR; target of 64.45-64.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for the first time in three days, as investors sold to benefit from a sharp rally after the government announced the auction of a new 10 - year paper • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.94% from 6.93% • Yield on US 10 - year rose to 2.41% from 2.40% in the previous session.

The rupee logged the worst fall against the US$ in nearly five months, on US$ demand and importers covering payables • Major currencies remained in a range in the absence of any major triggers. The US$JPY continue d to gain due to an almost certain US interest rate hike next month while the B o J still remains committed to extend monetary stimulus. The British pound remains on the edge ahead of today’s B o E policy meeting paring yesterday’s intraday gains.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.78. The May contract open interest declined 9.35% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 6.26% in the last session • We expect the US $ to meet resistance at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.45/ 64.35

Stop Loss: 64.90





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40

R1/R2:64.85 /64.95







