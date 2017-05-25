App
May 25, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find supports at lower levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds gave up early gains to fall for a second day after  media reports of increasing military tensions between India and Pakistan  weighed on  the appetite • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose was almost unchanged at 6.68% in  the  previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - year fell to 2.25%  from 2.28%  in  the  previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee rose against  the  US$ as banks sold the dollar in thin volume  trade, even as traders remained cautious on reports of renewed India - Pakistan military tensions • The  US$ fell further against major currencies post US Fed minutes of the  last monetary meeting.  The June Fed meeting remains live with interest rate hike probability near 80%. However, Fed officials remain cautious on stubborn inflatioin raising concerns on meeting sustained inflation target. Euro gained sharply continuinung its rally momentum post the meeting

US$ /INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.95.The May contract open interest declined 5.07 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 1.16% in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.45/ 64.25Stop Loss: 64.90
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

