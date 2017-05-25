Sell USDINR; target of 64.45 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds gave up early gains to fall for a second day after media reports of increasing military tensions between India and Pakistan weighed on the appetite • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose was almost unchanged at 6.68% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year fell to 2.25% from 2.28% in the previous session.

The rupee rose against the US$ as banks sold the dollar in thin volume trade, even as traders remained cautious on reports of renewed India - Pakistan military tensions • The US$ fell further against major currencies post US Fed minutes of the last monetary meeting. The June Fed meeting remains live with interest rate hike probability near 80%. However, Fed officials remain cautious on stubborn inflatioin raising concerns on meeting sustained inflation target. Euro gained sharply continuinung its rally momentum post the meeting

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.95.The May contract open interest declined 5.07 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 1.16% in the last session • We expect the US$ to find supports at lower levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy









US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70-64.80

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.45/ 64.25

Stop Loss: 64.90





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.60 / 64.40

R1/R2:64.80 /65.00







