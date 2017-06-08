Sell USDINR; target of 64.40: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the last trading day the pair opened 64.49 made a high of 64.50 and found supply at higher levels the pair after the RBI monetary policy made a low of 64.29 signifying supply at higher levels with MACD indicators remaining below the zero line expects supply to come in at higher levels in coming sessions.

