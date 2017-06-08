Jun 08, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sell USDINR; target of 64.40: Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.65-64.70 for target of 64.40 with a stop loss of 64.80.
Karvy's currency report on USDINR
This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the last trading day the pair opened 64.49 made a high of 64.50 and found supply at higher levels the pair after the RBI monetary policy made a low of 64.29 signifying supply at higher levels with MACD indicators remaining below the zero line expects supply to come in at higher levels in coming sessions.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.