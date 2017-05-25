Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

The Daily chart of USDINR indicates that after a gap down open at 64.55 is likely to trade under pressure following the weakness in the Dollar Index. As mentioned in yesterday's report the pair has moved as expected to drop to the current levels and a breach below 64.50 will give further down side on the pair. However an uptick to 84.80- 64.85 would be an appropriate level to enter into fresh sell positions. The pair currently lies near the 8-13-20 D EMAs and might just give a minor bounce to 64.75-64.80 on spot. Intraday traders can use these levels to go short on the pair. Technical indicators indicate a continuation in the bearish move of the pair.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.