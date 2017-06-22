App
Jun 22, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose for a third day, as investors stepped up  purchases in expectation that the Monetary Policy Committee’s June  meeting minutes may signal rate cut • The GoI benchmark  6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield fell to 6. 4 3 % from 6. 4 5 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear was unchanged at 2.1 6 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee  covered  intraday losses due to upbeat domestic equities and  expectations of foreign fund inflows offset US$ strength • The US$  witnessed profit booking against major currencies as  investors  doubted  the  Fed’s ability to  raise interest rates in  the  face of weak  inflation and recent sluggish employment data. Overall, the US$ could remain in a range as the dollar index has near term supports at 96 - level. Political concerns sur rounding the US President also weighed on US$.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64. 59. The  June contract open interest  increased 2.14% from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased 0.14 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to  find  resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.65 -64.75Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.40 / 64.30Stop Loss: 64.85
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25R1/R2:64.65 /64.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

