Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose for a third day, as investors stepped up purchases in expectation that the Monetary Policy Committee’s June meeting minutes may signal rate cut • The GoI benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield fell to 6. 4 3 % from 6. 4 5 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear was unchanged at 2.1 6 % in the previous session.

The rupee covered intraday losses due to upbeat domestic equities and expectations of foreign fund inflows offset US$ strength • The US$ witnessed profit booking against major currencies as investors doubted the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates in the face of weak inflation and recent sluggish employment data. Overall, the US$ could remain in a range as the dollar index has near term supports at 96 - level. Political concerns sur rounding the US President also weighed on US$.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64. 59. The June contract open interest increased 2.14% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 0.14 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.65 -64.75 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.40 / 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.85 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25 R1/R2:64.65 /64.85

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.