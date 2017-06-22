Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds rose for a third day, as investors stepped up purchases in expectation that the Monetary Policy Committee’s June meeting minutes may signal rate cut • The GoI benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield fell to 6. 4 3 % from 6. 4 5 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear was unchanged at 2.1 6 % in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee covered intraday losses due to upbeat domestic equities and expectations of foreign fund inflows offset US$ strength • The US$ witnessed profit booking against major currencies as investors doubted the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates in the face of weak inflation and recent sluggish employment data. Overall, the US$ could remain in a range as the dollar index has near term supports at 96 - level. Political concerns sur rounding the US President also weighed on US$.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64. 59. The June contract open interest increased 2.14% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 0.14 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.65 -64.75
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.40 / 64.30
|Stop Loss: 64.85
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25
|R1/R2:64.65 /64.85
