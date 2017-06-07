App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market  

Government bonds rose for the first time in three days, as traders  covered short positions in the late session ahead of the Monetary Policy  meeting later today  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.64% from 6.65% in the  previous session  • Yield on the US 10-year fell to 2.15%  from 2.18% in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)  

The rupee ended lower against the US$, amid muted movement ahead of the monetary policy meeting today. Traders await the central bank’s stance on inflation • The US$ was subdued against major currencies due to strength in the Japanese Yen and Australian dollar.  Waning risk-on sentiment ahead of  the crucial central bank meeting has led the Japanese Yen to gain  sharply against the US$. Upcoming UK general election outcome could set the new direction for the British pound as well as the Euro

Strategy  

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.61. The June contract open interest declined 4.99% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.83% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.63 - 64.73Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.40 / 64.30Stop Loss: 64.83
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.48 / 64.28R1/R2:64.65 /64.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

