Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose for the first time in three days, as traders covered short positions in the late session ahead of the Monetary Policy meeting later today • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.64% from 6.65% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10-year fell to 2.15% from 2.18% in the previous session

The rupee ended lower against the US$, amid muted movement ahead of the monetary policy meeting today. Traders await the central bank’s stance on inflation • The US$ was subdued against major currencies due to strength in the Japanese Yen and Australian dollar. Waning risk-on sentiment ahead of the crucial central bank meeting has led the Japanese Yen to gain sharply against the US$. Upcoming UK general election outcome could set the new direction for the British pound as well as the Euro

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.61. The June contract open interest declined 4.99% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.83% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.63 - 64.73 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.40 / 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.83 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.48 / 64.28 R1/R2:64.65 /64.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.