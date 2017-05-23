App
May 23, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose, as comments from some government officials  that implementation of the proposed goods and services tax will further  ease inflation boosted hopes of a less - hawkish monetary policy outlook  next month • The benchmark  6.97% 2026 bond  yield fell to  6.67% from 6.71% in the previous session • Yield on  the  US 10 - y ear rose mildly to 2. 25% from 2.25% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee rose for a second day against  the  US$, as  a  surge in equities  amid uncertainty over Donald Trump’s economic agenda for the US  suppressed  the  US dollar • The  US $  continue its losses while  the  euro and Japanese Yen posted  gains due to political actions of  the  US  P resident while news of  an  alleged  terrorist attack in Manchester supported safe haven buying.  We expect Japanese Yen to remain supported due to waning risk - on sentiment and dying reflation trades.

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.60. The  May contract open interest  declined 1.22 % from the previous day • June contract open interest  increased by 11.70 % in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.40/ 64.30Stop Loss: 64.80
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

