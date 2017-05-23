Sell USDINR; target of 64.40 - 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose, as comments from some government officials that implementation of the proposed goods and services tax will further ease inflation boosted hopes of a less - hawkish monetary policy outlook next month • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.67% from 6.71% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear rose mildly to 2. 25% from 2.25% in the previous session.

The rupee rose for a second day against the US$, as a surge in equities amid uncertainty over Donald Trump’s economic agenda for the US suppressed the US dollar • The US $ continue its losses while the euro and Japanese Yen posted gains due to political actions of the US P resident while news of an alleged terrorist attack in Manchester supported safe haven buying. We expect Japanese Yen to remain supported due to waning risk - on sentiment and dying reflation trades.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.60. The May contract open interest declined 1.22 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased by 11.70 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.40/ 64.30

Stop Loss: 64.80





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30

R1/R2:64.80 /65.00







The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.