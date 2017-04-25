App
Apr 25, 2017 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.40-64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Sovereign bonds fell for a third day, tracking gains in  US treasury yields,  after centrist candidate and investor - friendly Emmanuel Macron won the  first round of French presidential elections • The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield  rose to 6.94 % from 6.92 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.27 % from 2.25 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose to  the  highest levels in more than a week against the  dollar, in line with most Asian peers, as foreign banks likely sold the  greenback for their clients amid improved risk appetite after a pro - European Union centrist won the first round of French Presidential polls • After intial weakness on the back of  a  stronger euro, the  US$ index  nursed losses only to close at 99 and ending with  losses against major  currencies on  Monday.  However, with the US government again discussing a reform agenda of tax cuts, the index may derive cues from the announcement.

US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.46. The April contract open interest increased 1.2% from the previous day • May contract open interest rose 20.8% from the previous day • We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60- 64.70 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.40/ 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.80
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

