Sell USDINR; target of 64.40-64.30: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Sovereign bonds fell for a third day, tracking gains in US treasury yields, after centrist candidate and investor - friendly Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential elections • The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield rose to 6.94 % from 6.92 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.27 % from 2.25 % in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose to the highest levels in more than a week against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, as foreign banks likely sold the greenback for their clients amid improved risk appetite after a pro - European Union centrist won the first round of French Presidential polls • After intial weakness on the back of a stronger euro, the US$ index nursed losses only to close at 99 and ending with losses against major currencies on Monday. However, with the US government again discussing a reform agenda of tax cuts, the index may derive cues from the announcement.US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.46. The April contract open interest increased 1.2% from the previous day • May contract open interest rose 20.8% from the previous day • We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60- 64.70
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.40/ 64.30
|Stop Loss: 64.80
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30
|R1/R2:64.80 /65.00