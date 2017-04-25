Sell USDINR; target of 64.40-64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Sovereign bonds fell for a third day, tracking gains in US treasury yields, after centrist candidate and investor - friendly Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential elections • The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield rose to 6.94 % from 6.92 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.27 % from 2.25 % in the previous session.

The rupee rose to the highest levels in more than a week against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, as foreign banks likely sold the greenback for their clients amid improved risk appetite after a pro - European Union centrist won the first round of French Presidential polls • After intial weakness on the back of a stronger euro, the US$ index nursed losses only to close at 99 and ending with losses against major currencies on Monday. However, with the US government again discussing a reform agenda of tax cuts, the index may derive cues from the announcement.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.46. The April contract open interest increased 1.2% from the previous day • May contract open interest rose 20.8% from the previous day • We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60- 64.70 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.40/ 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.80 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

