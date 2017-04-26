App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.40- 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market Sovereign bonds rose for the first time in four sessions, as investors bought notes to benefit from the recent price decline. However, an  auction of the benchmark note later this week and the  RBI ’s deployment  of tools to mop up excess liquidity kept  underlying sentiment muted • Benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield stayed almost unchanged at  6. 94 % • Yield on the US 10 - y ear rose to 2. 33 % from 2. 27 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose to the highest level in more than 20 months against the dollar, helped by  strong local shares and improved risk appetite after the  first round of French Presidential elections eased concerns about France  exiting the European Union • The dollar index traded subdued near 98 as odds of  the  ECB tapering in  the coming meetings pick  up pace.

US$/INR derivatives strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.30. The  April contract open interest  declined by  0.71 % from the previous day • May contract open interest  increased by 62 % from  the  previous day • We expect  the US$ to  meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60- 64.70 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.40/ 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.80
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

