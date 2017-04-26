Sell USDINR; target of 64.40- 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market Sovereign bonds rose for the first time in four sessions, as investors bought notes to benefit from the recent price decline. However, an auction of the benchmark note later this week and the RBI ’s deployment of tools to mop up excess liquidity kept underlying sentiment muted • Benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield stayed almost unchanged at 6. 94 % • Yield on the US 10 - y ear rose to 2. 33 % from 2. 27 % in the previous session.

The rupee rose to the highest level in more than 20 months against the dollar, helped by strong local shares and improved risk appetite after the first round of French Presidential elections eased concerns about France exiting the European Union • The dollar index traded subdued near 98 as odds of the ECB tapering in the coming meetings pick up pace.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64.30. The April contract open interest declined by 0.71 % from the previous day • May contract open interest increased by 62 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60- 64.70 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.40/ 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.80 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

