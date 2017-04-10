Sell USDINR: target of 64.40-64.25: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Thursday, the USDINR April contract prices opened at 65.25 and thereafter it almost remained on a lower note. Currently the pair is moving within the falling channel and is sliding towards the key supports of 64.79. Break down below that will once trigger fresh bearish moves. Hence, we recommend selling on break of 64.79 for targets of 64.50 and lower.

Pair : USDINR Action : Sell Entry : 64.79 Target : 64.40-64.25 Stop Loss : 65.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

