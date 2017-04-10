App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 10, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR target of 64.38-64.20: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.63-64.68 for target of 64.38-64.20 with a stop loss of 64.83.

Sell USDINR target of 64.38-64.20: Karvy
Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, the pair after opening yesterday at 64.81 and made a high of 64.85 and was trading with negative bias during the day, and day before after the RBI monetary policy the pair violated the supports of 65.00 levels and trended on the down side, on spot after violating 64.80 had a strong momentum, with Trend following indictor MACD/Moving average on the sell side the pair likely to drift lower having said that RSI remains oversold can the pair is due to bounce so utilize sell on rise.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Karvy Broking #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.