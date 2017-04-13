App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 13, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.35: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.57-64.62 for target of 64.35 with a stop loss of 64.75.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.35: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, the pair after opening at 64.78 and made a high of 64.83 and trading sidewise during the day, on spot the pair taken supports near 64.15 spot levels and reversed, but 64.75 is acting as a strong resistance as previous supports now becomes resistance, the pair having a crossover of 20DMA below 50DMA market by arrow suggesting further selling pressure in coming days. On oscillators front RSI remains oversold on the daily chart suggest some bounce that can be utilize to sell the pair with 20DMA at 65.09 spot levels likely to act as a strong resistance, likely to see supply after higher levels during the day with 64.75 spot resistance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Karvy Stock Broking #USDINR

