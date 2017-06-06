Sell USDINR; target of 64.35: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the last trading day the pair opened 64.35 made a high of 64.39 and trading in a narrow range for the day with a doji kind of a pattern on spot, the pair has been on a broader range of 64.00 on the downside and 64.70 on the upside (spot), likely to open at 64.30 levels with MACD indicator trading below zero line expects the pair to trade side wise for the day ahead of the RBI policy tomorrow.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.