Specials
Jun 06, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.35 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds fell for a second day as investors deferred purchases ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s two - day meeting • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.65% from 6.63% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.18% from 2.16 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The  rupee rose to a more - than - two - week - high against US$,  as lower - than - expected May employment data raised doubts on hawkish interest  rate expectations from  the  Fed post  the  June monetary meeting • The US$  was in a range in yesterday ’s trade after sustaining  a  series of  losses in  the  previous few sessions.  Traders await UK general elections ahead of US Fed FOMC meeting scheduled next week.  We expect mild  support for US$ near 96 level while  the  Japanese Yen  may remain  supported  due to  rise in geo - political risks in  the  Gulf region as well as  recent alleged terror attacks in UK

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.54. The  June contract open interest  increased 1.87 % from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased  13.31 % in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy























US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.35 / 64.25Stop Loss: 64.80
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.48 / 64.28R1/R2:64.65 /65.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

