Sell USDINR; target of 64.35 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a second day as investors deferred purchases ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s two - day meeting • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.65% from 6.63% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.18% from 2.16 % in the previous session

The rupee rose to a more - than - two - week - high against US$, as lower - than - expected May employment data raised doubts on hawkish interest rate expectations from the Fed post the June monetary meeting • The US$ was in a range in yesterday ’s trade after sustaining a series of losses in the previous few sessions. Traders await UK general elections ahead of US Fed FOMC meeting scheduled next week. We expect mild support for US$ near 96 level while the Japanese Yen may remain supported due to rise in geo - political risks in the Gulf region as well as recent alleged terror attacks in UK

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.54. The June contract open interest increased 1.87 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 13.31 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.







US$INR June futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.35 / 64.25

Stop Loss: 64.80





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.48 / 64.28

R1/R2:64.65 /65.85







