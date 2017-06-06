Sell USDINR; target of 64.35 - 64.25: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds fell for a second day as investors deferred purchases ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee’s two - day meeting • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.65% from 6.63% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.18% from 2.16 % in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose to a more - than - two - week - high against US$, as lower - than - expected May employment data raised doubts on hawkish interest rate expectations from the Fed post the June monetary meeting • The US$ was in a range in yesterday ’s trade after sustaining a series of losses in the previous few sessions. Traders await UK general elections ahead of US Fed FOMC meeting scheduled next week. We expect mild support for US$ near 96 level while the Japanese Yen may remain supported due to rise in geo - political risks in the Gulf region as well as recent alleged terror attacks in UK
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.54. The June contract open interest increased 1.87 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 13.31 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.60 - 64.70
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.35 / 64.25
|Stop Loss: 64.80
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.48 / 64.28
|R1/R2:64.65 /65.85
