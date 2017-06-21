Sell USDINR; target of 64.35 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose for a second day with the benchmark as traders boosted purchases ahead of the release of Monetary Policy Committee’s latest meeting minutes today • The G o I benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield fell to 6. 4 5 % from 6. 4 7 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2.1 6 % from 2.1 9 % in the previous session.

The rupee ended lower paring intra - day gains as traders remain cautious ahead of today’s monetary policy meeting minutes while strength in the US$ also weighed on rupee gains • The US$ rose against major currencies mainly on the back of losses in the British pound. The GBP fell as Brexit negotiations are underway while political uncertainty looms large in the face of the Conservative party failing to garner a clear majority. US$JPY pair has resistance near 112 - level even as any dollar weakness could see pair falling sharply.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64. 57. The June contract open interest declined 1.0% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 9.12% in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.62 - 64.72 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.35 / 64.25 Stop Loss: 64.82 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25 R1/R2:64.70 /64.80

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.