App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 21, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.35 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.35 - 64.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose for a second day with the benchmark as traders  boosted purchases ahead of the release of Monetary Policy Committee’s latest meeting minutes today • The  G o I  benchmark  6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield fell to 6. 4 5 % from 6. 4 7 % in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2.1 6 % from 2.1 9 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee  ended  lower paring intra - day gains as traders remain  cautious ahead of today’s  monetary policy meeting minutes while strength in  the  US$  also weighed on rupee gains • The US$  rose against major  currencies mainly on the back of  losses in the  British pound.  The  GBP fell as Brexit negotiations are underway while  political uncertainty  looms large in  the  face of  the  Conservative party  failing to garner  a  clear majority. US$JPY pair has resistance near 112 - level even as any dollar weakness could see pair falling sharply.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64. 57. The  June contract open interest  declined 1.0% from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased 9.12% in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on  the  US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.62 - 64.72Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.35 / 64.25Stop Loss: 64.82
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25R1/R2:64.70 /64.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.