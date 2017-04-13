Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 : Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 64.30 with a stop loss of 65.05.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices consolidated for most of the session in the range of 64.70-64.80 levels. Prices have taken strong resistance at its short term declining trend line and made a doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Prices are expected to fall from these levels towards next strong support placed around its recent bottom of 64.30 level.Pair : USDINR Action : Sell Entry : 64.80 Target : 64.30 Stop Loss : 65.05
