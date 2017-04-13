Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 : Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices consolidated for most of the session in the range of 64.70-64.80 levels. Prices have taken strong resistance at its short term declining trend line and made a doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Prices are expected to fall from these levels towards next strong support placed around its recent bottom of 64.30 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.