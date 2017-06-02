Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 : Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the last trading day the pair opened 64.69 made a low of 64.61and trading in a narrow range for the day, the pair has been on a broader range of 64.40 on the downside and 65.00 on the upside (spot), and now likely to open near 64.35 if sustain below then can expect lower levels in the pair for the day with 64.00 acting as a major support.

