May 05, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.45-64.50 for target of 64.30 with a stop loss of 64.60.
This is the daily chart of usdinr pair, the pair was trading sidewise bias during the day after opening at 64.30 and made a high of 64.44 during the day, the pair has been trading in side wise bias for many days with supports coming at 64 levels with indicator and price action suggesting a divergence signifies halt of the trend and bears are not able to take prices lower, the pair likely to consolidate in the near term.
