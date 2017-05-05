Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of usdinr pair, the pair was trading sidewise bias during the day after opening at 64.30 and made a high of 64.44 during the day, the pair has been trading in side wise bias for many days with supports coming at 64 levels with indicator and price action suggesting a divergence signifies halt of the trend and bears are not able to take prices lower, the pair likely to consolidate in the near term.

