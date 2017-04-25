Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

This is the daily chart of usdinr pair the pair was trading wise to negative bias during the day after opening at 64.59 and made a high of 64.59 and during the last hour the pair violated the supports and traded lower, for past many days the pair has been trading in a broader range of 64.20 on the downside and 64.80 on the upside and until the pair breakout of the range likely to trade in the above mentioned range.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.