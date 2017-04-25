Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.50 for target of 64.30 with a stop loss of 64.63.
This is the daily chart of usdinr pair the pair was trading wise to negative bias during the day after opening at 64.59 and made a high of 64.59 and during the last hour the pair violated the supports and traded lower, for past many days the pair has been trading in a broader range of 64.20 on the downside and 64.80 on the upside and until the pair breakout of the range likely to trade in the above mentioned range.
