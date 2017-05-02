App
May 02, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR at 64.45-64.50 for target of 64.30 with a stop loss of 64.60.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: Karvy
Dollar

Karvy's currency report on USDINR


This is the daily chart of USDINR pair, during the last trading day the pair opened 64.43 and saw the pair trading with positive bias as indicator RSI and price action signifies divergence, and low for the day was 64.33, the pair has been trading in a narrow range in the range of 64.20-64.80 and few days back and broke on the downside but could not sustain the lower levels and bounce strong resistance will come near 64.30-64.50 spot and likely to find strong resistance there.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

