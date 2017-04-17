Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell f or the first time in three days, as yields rose owing to the long weekend amid profit booking The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield rose to 6. 82 % from 6. 78 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - year further was unchanged at 2.24% in the previous session.

The rupee posted its largest single - session gain in a week against the US$, after US President Donald Trump’s comments on the US$ strength weighing on rate hike sentiment The US$ continue to slide against major currencies amid the US P res ident ’s comments on dollar strength and rise in geo - political risks on North Korea. The Japanese Yen posted further gains due to safe haven buying and lower inflation.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 6 4. 52. The April contract open interest rose 2.01 % from the previous day May contract open interest rose 2.64 % from the previous day We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

US$INR April futures contract (NSE View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.68 - 64.78 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.40/ 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.88 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.