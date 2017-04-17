Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels .Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds fell f or the first time in three days, as yields rose owing to the long weekend amid profit booking The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield rose to 6. 82 % from 6. 78 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - year further was unchanged at 2.24% in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee posted its largest single - session gain in a week against the US$, after US President Donald Trump’s comments on the US$ strength weighing on rate hike sentiment The US$ continue to slide against major currencies amid the US P res ident ’s comments on dollar strength and rise in geo - political risks on North Korea. The Japanese Yen posted further gains due to safe haven buying and lower inflation.US$ US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 6 4. 52. The April contract open interest rose 2.01 % from the previous day May contract open interest rose 2.64 % from the previous day We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.68 - 64.78
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.40/ 64.30
|Stop Loss: 64.88
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30
|R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.