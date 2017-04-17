App
Apr 17, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels .Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government  bonds fell f or the first time in three days, as yields rose  owing to  the long weekend amid profit booking  The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield  rose to 6. 82 % from 6. 78 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - year further was unchanged at 2.24% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted its largest single - session gain in a week against the  US$, after US President Donald Trump’s comments on  the  US$ strength weighing  on rate hike sentiment  The US$ continue to slide against  major currencies amid the  US  P res ident ’s comments  on dollar strength and  rise in geo - political  risks on North Korea. The Japanese Yen posted further gains due to safe haven buying and lower inflation.

US$ US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE ended at  6 4. 52. The April contract open interest  rose 2.01 % from the previous day May contract open interest  rose  2.64 % from  the  previous day We expect  the US $ to  meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in  the  pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR April futures contract (NSE View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.68 - 64.78 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.40/ 64.30 Stop Loss: 64.88
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

