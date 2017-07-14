Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds ended higher for a second day, after record - low retail inflation in June increased expectations of an interest rate cut in the August monetary policy review meeting • The GoI benchmark 6.79 % 2027 bond yield was steady at 6. 4 6 % from the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.3 4 % from 2.3 2 % in the previous session.

The rupee rose to a more - than - three - week high against the US$, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s comments signalleda gradual pace of rate increase while domestic June retail inflation fell to 1.54% • The US$ traded on a mixed note against major currencies ahead of US June CPI data and central bank meeting lined up next week. Dollar remain under pressure post US Fed chief Janet Yellen’s two - day testimony. Fed’s concerns on inflation growth raised the risk for US interest rate hike outlook.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE ended at 64.55. The July contract open interest increased 2.92 % from the previous day • August contract open interest increased 26.66 % in the previous session • We expect the US dollar to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.53 - 64.63 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.30 / 64.20 Stop Loss: 64.73 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.65 /64.75

