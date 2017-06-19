Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for a second day, as investors sold debt to benefit from price gains early last week • The GoI benchmark 6. 79 % 2027 bond yield rose to 6. 49% from 6. 48% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2.15 % from 2.16% in previous session.

The rupee posted its first weekly loss in four weeks against the US$ , as expectation of a third interest rate increase in the US this year remained firm after the just concluded Fed Monetary meeting • The US$ fell against major currencies as dollar gains over Japanese Yen were more than offset by losses in the British pound and Euro. JPY fell sharply against most majors as the B o J maintained its easy monetary policy leading to further widenig policy divergence between B o J and other major central banks.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.52. The June contract open interest declined 1 3.45 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 2.60 % in the previous session • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55 - 64.65 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.30 / 64.20 Stop Loss: 64.75 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.45 / 64.25 R1/R2:64.70 /64.80

