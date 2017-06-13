App
Jun 13, 2017 11:21 AM IST
Jun 13, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds fell for the first time in five sessions, as investors took profits ahead of the US FOMC meeting. May inflation fell sharply to 2.18% from 2.99% in April • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.52% from 6.50% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.21% from 2.20% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee fell to a more - than - one - week low against US$, in line with  Asian peers, as weak global risk appetite weighed on domestic equities  ahead of the  US Federal Reserve’s monetary pol icy review • The US$  fell against major currencies ahead of US fed FOMC meeting , which  concludes on Wednesday . Although an interest rate hike of 25 bps is almost expected, traders await the future rate hike prospects and economic outlook from the Fed. The US$JPY pair could fall sharply if the Fed remain s dovish on its economic outlook assessment.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June co ntract on the NSE ended at 64.40. The  June contract open interest  increased 0.65 % from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased  310% in the last session • We expect the US$ to  meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go  short on  the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.54 - 64.64Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.30 / 64.20Stop Loss: 64.74
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20R1/R2:64.60 /64.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

