Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell for the first time in five sessions, as investors took profits ahead of the US FOMC meeting. May inflation fell sharply to 2.18% from 2.99% in April • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.52% from 6.50% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.21% from 2.20% in the previous session.

The rupee fell to a more - than - one - week low against US$, in line with Asian peers, as weak global risk appetite weighed on domestic equities ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary pol icy review • The US$ fell against major currencies ahead of US fed FOMC meeting , which concludes on Wednesday . Although an interest rate hike of 25 bps is almost expected, traders await the future rate hike prospects and economic outlook from the Fed. The US$JPY pair could fall sharply if the Fed remain s dovish on its economic outlook assessment.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June co ntract on the NSE ended at 64.40. The June contract open interest increased 0.65 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 310% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.54 - 64.64 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.30 / 64.20 Stop Loss: 64.74 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20 R1/R2:64.60 /64.80

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.