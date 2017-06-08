App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 08, 2017 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose to record highs, as investors cheered the Monetary Policy Committee’s downward revision of inflation projection, raising hope of a rate cut in the near future if inflation remains subdued • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell sharply to 6.57% from 6.64% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.17% from 2.15% in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee extended gains to end at the highest level in three weeks  against US$, after the Monetary Policy Committee maintained  key  interest rates while revising inflation projections lower • The US$  remains broadly in range as gains over Japanese Yen were  offset by losses against  British Pound.  UK’s general election s today would set the near term trend in British pound.  GBP has rallied over expectation of a Conservatives win. Any adverse outcome would lead to a sharp fall in the British Pound.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.52. The  June contract open interest  declined 12.26 % from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased 1.80 % in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$ INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55- 64.65Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.30 / 64.20Stop Loss: 64.75
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.44 / 64.24R1/R2:64.60 /64.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.