Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose to record highs, as investors cheered the Monetary Policy Committee’s downward revision of inflation projection, raising hope of a rate cut in the near future if inflation remains subdued • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell sharply to 6.57% from 6.64% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.17% from 2.15% in the previous session

The rupee extended gains to end at the highest level in three weeks against US$, after the Monetary Policy Committee maintained key interest rates while revising inflation projections lower • The US$ remains broadly in range as gains over Japanese Yen were offset by losses against British Pound. UK’s general election s today would set the near term trend in British pound. GBP has rallied over expectation of a Conservatives win. Any adverse outcome would lead to a sharp fall in the British Pound.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.52. The June contract open interest declined 12.26 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.80 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$ INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55- 64.65 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.30 / 64.20 Stop Loss: 64.75 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.44 / 64.24 R1/R2:64.60 /64.80

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.