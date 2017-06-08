Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds rose to record highs, as investors cheered the Monetary Policy Committee’s downward revision of inflation projection, raising hope of a rate cut in the near future if inflation remains subdued • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell sharply to 6.57% from 6.64% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year rose to 2.17% from 2.15% in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee extended gains to end at the highest level in three weeks against US$, after the Monetary Policy Committee maintained key interest rates while revising inflation projections lower • The US$ remains broadly in range as gains over Japanese Yen were offset by losses against British Pound. UK’s general election s today would set the near term trend in British pound. GBP has rallied over expectation of a Conservatives win. Any adverse outcome would lead to a sharp fall in the British Pound.Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.52. The June contract open interest declined 12.26 % from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.80 % in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$ INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55- 64.65
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.30 / 64.20
|Stop Loss: 64.75
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.44 / 64.24
|R1/R2:64.60 /64.80
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.