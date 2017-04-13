Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose f or a second day, as investors stepped up purchases to benefit from the recent decline in prices ahead of March inflation data • The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield fell to 6. 78 % from 6. 81% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year further slid to 2.24 % from 2.3 0 % in the previous session as rate hike sentiment s took a hit on rising concerns on the US P resident fulfilling his campaign promises.

The rupee ended at its lowest level in a week against the US$, tracking losses in domestic equities that raised concerns on capital outflows amid sustained global military tensions. March retail inflation rose to 3.81% while February Industrial production fell 1.2 % • The US$ continued to sustain losses against major currencies as US interest rate hike sentiment s were also hit on the US P resident’s comments. The US President commented that US$ is “too strong” while denying that China as a currency manipulator is weighing on.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 77. The April contract open interest fell 12.01 % from the previous day • May contract open interest rose 4.97 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.30 / 64.20 Stop Loss: 64.90 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.