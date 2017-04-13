App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 13, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds rose f or a second day, as investors stepped up  purchases to benefit from  the  recent decline in prices ahead of March  inflation data • The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield  fell to 6. 78 % from 6. 81% in the  previous  session • Yield on  the  US 10 - year further slid to 2.24 % from 2.3 0 % in  the  previous session as rate hike  sentiment s took  a  hit on rising concerns on  the  US  P resident fulfilling his campaign promises.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee ended at its lowest level in a week against the US$, tracking losses in domestic equities that raised concerns on capital outflows amid sustained global military tensions. March retail inflation rose to 3.81% while February Industrial production fell 1.2 % • The US$  continued to sustain losses against major currencies as US  interest rate hike sentiment s were also hit on  the  US  P resident’s  comments. The US President commented that US$ is “too strong” while denying that China as a currency manipulator is weighing on.

US$ US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 77. The  April contract open interest  fell  12.01 % from the previous day • May contract open interest  rose  4.97 % from  the  previous day • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.30 / 64.20 Stop Loss: 64.90
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30 R1/R2:64.80 /65.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

