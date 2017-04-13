Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds rose f or a second day, as investors stepped up purchases to benefit from the recent decline in prices ahead of March inflation data • The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield fell to 6. 78 % from 6. 81% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year further slid to 2.24 % from 2.3 0 % in the previous session as rate hike sentiment s took a hit on rising concerns on the US P resident fulfilling his campaign promises.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee ended at its lowest level in a week against the US$, tracking losses in domestic equities that raised concerns on capital outflows amid sustained global military tensions. March retail inflation rose to 3.81% while February Industrial production fell 1.2 % • The US$ continued to sustain losses against major currencies as US interest rate hike sentiment s were also hit on the US P resident’s comments. The US President commented that US$ is “too strong” while denying that China as a currency manipulator is weighing on.
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE ended at 64. 77. The April contract open interest fell 12.01 % from the previous day • May contract open interest rose 4.97 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.Intra-day strategy
|US$INR April futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.70 - 64.80
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.30 / 64.20
|Stop Loss: 64.90
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.50 / 64.30
|R1/R2:64.80 /65.00
