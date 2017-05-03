Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

Debt market

Sovereign bonds fell for a second day, as the central bank’s auction of long - term treasury bills to drain surplus liquidity boosted supply. The RBI sold 317 - days T - bills under market stabilisation scheme worth Rs 250 billion. The central bank has withdrawn Rs 950 billion through issuance of MSS notes and cash management bills since April 17. The benchmark 6.97% 202 6 bond yield increased to 6.99% from 6.96%. Yield on the US 10 - year declined to 2.28% from 2.32% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose against the dollar, tracking gains in Asian peers, as the greenback weakened ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meet. With the odds of a June rate hike increasing ahead of US FOMC later session, the dollar held ground (currently at 98.93) and is awaiting cues from FOMC statement. Statement on rate of hike path and balance sheet reduction plan could trigger some volatility in the Dollar Index.

US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64. 45. The May contract open interest declined by 0.76% from the previous day. June contract open interest increased 0.24% in the last session. We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.50- 64.55

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.30/ 64.20

Stop Loss: 64.60





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.30 / 64.20

R1/R2:64.65 /64.75







