May 03, 2017 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market
Sovereign bonds fell for a second day, as the central bank’s auction of long - term treasury bills to drain surplus liquidity boosted supply. The RBI sold 317 - days T - bills under market stabilisation scheme worth Rs 250 billion. The central bank has withdrawn Rs 950 billion through issuance of MSS notes and cash management bills since April 17. The  benchmark  6.97% 202 6 bond  yield increased to 6.99% from  6.96%.  Yield on the US 10 - year declined to 2.28% from 2.32% in the previous session.


Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose against the dollar, tracking gains in Asian peers, as the  greenback weakened ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy  meet. With the odds of  a  June rate hike increasing ahead of US FOMC later  session, the  dollar held ground (currently at 98.93) and is awaiting cues from FOMC statement. Statement on rate of hike path and balance sheet reduction plan could trigger some volatility in the Dollar Index.


US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64. 45. The  May contract open interest  declined by 0.76% from the previous day. June contract open interest  increased 0.24% in the last session. We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.


Intra-day strategy























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.50- 64.55Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.30/ 64.20Stop Loss: 64.60
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.30 / 64.20R1/R2:64.65 /64.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

