you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 08, 2017 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bonds rose, as a plunge in crude oil prices raised expectations of lower inflation in Asia’s third largest economy • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.94% from 6.97% • Yield on the US 10 - year was steady at 2.35% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted the biggest - single day drop in nearly four weeks against the dollar, as a slump in crude oil prices hurt investors’ appetite for risk assets. However , losses in  the  rupee would be limited  due to a weak US$ and favourable domestic factors • Risk - on sentiment got a boost post a clear victory for pro - Euro French  presidential  candidate Macron in  the  second round of elections. As such, the Euro tested one - year highs while the US$ is trading lower post the US presidential win.  We expect the Euro to post sharp gains over the Japanese Yen due to waning risk aversion.

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.54.The May contract open interest declined 2.08% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 3.77% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55 - 64.65Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.30/ 64.10Stop Loss: 64.75
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.30 / 64.10R1/R2:64.55 /64.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

