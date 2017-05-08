Sell USDINR; target of 64.30 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose, as a plunge in crude oil prices raised expectations of lower inflation in Asia’s third largest economy • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.94% from 6.97% • Yield on the US 10 - year was steady at 2.35% in the previous session.

The rupee posted the biggest - single day drop in nearly four weeks against the dollar, as a slump in crude oil prices hurt investors’ appetite for risk assets. However , losses in the rupee would be limited due to a weak US$ and favourable domestic factors • Risk - on sentiment got a boost post a clear victory for pro - Euro French presidential candidate Macron in the second round of elections. As such, the Euro tested one - year highs while the US$ is trading lower post the US presidential win. We expect the Euro to post sharp gains over the Japanese Yen due to waning risk aversion.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.54.The May contract open interest declined 2.08% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 3.77% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55 - 64.65

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.30/ 64.10

Stop Loss: 64.75





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.30 / 64.10

R1/R2:64.55 /64.75







