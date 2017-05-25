Sell USDINR; target of 64.28: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

The USDINR pair which broke the immediate resistance of 64.87 in previous session has once again failed to hold above that on Wednesday and ended at 64.79. Now the immediate support is at 64.70, break below that will extend the fall till 64.23 and lower. However, convincing close above 64.87 will only provide clear buying. Thus, we advise sell on break of 64.70 for targets of 64.28.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.