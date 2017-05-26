Sell USDINR; target of 64.28 : Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

As expected the USDINR pair opened with a gap down by breaching the immediate support of 64.70 and tumbled till the low of 64.48. But in the second half it reverted back from the lows and finally ended at 64.64 forming Doji pattern. For the day the immediate resistances are seen at 64.80 then 65.00 and selling is recommended on minor pullbacks around 64.75 levels with stop loss of 65.05.

