Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose for a second day, even as investors awaited clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future policy. Domestic bonds would remain supported on sharp slide in US yields • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6. 47% from 6. 49% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year fell sharply to 2. 13 % in the previous session on rising concerns on achieving inflation target.

The rupee rose for a second day against US$ , in line with most Asian peers an d tracking gains in domestic equities , even as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Fed’s policy • The US$ witnessed profit booking even though Fed increased interest rates as per expectation by 0.25%. Fed assessed recent drop in inflation as transitory. Market participant however remain susceptible in achieving inflation targets. US$JPY fell sharply supported by safe haven buying as weak dollar spurred gains in major currencies.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.41. The June contract open interest declined 0.03% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.87% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.48 - 64.58 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.25 / 64.15 Stop Loss: 64.68 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.35 / 64.15 R1/R2:64.55 /64.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.