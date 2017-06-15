Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds rose for a second day, even as investors awaited clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s future policy. Domestic bonds would remain supported on sharp slide in US yields • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6. 47% from 6. 49% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year fell sharply to 2. 13 % in the previous session on rising concerns on achieving inflation target.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose for a second day against US$ , in line with most Asian peers an d tracking gains in domestic equities , even as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Fed’s policy • The US$ witnessed profit booking even though Fed increased interest rates as per expectation by 0.25%. Fed assessed recent drop in inflation as transitory. Market participant however remain susceptible in achieving inflation targets. US$JPY fell sharply supported by safe haven buying as weak dollar spurred gains in major currencies.
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.41. The June contract open interest declined 0.03% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 1.87% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.48 - 64.58
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.25 / 64.15
|Stop Loss: 64.68
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.35 / 64.15
|R1/R2:64.55 /64.75
