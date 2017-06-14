App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 14, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds jumped, after the consumer price index - based inflation eased to a record low, increasing expectations of an interest rate cut as early as August • The benchmark 6.97 % 2026 bond yield fell to 6.49 % from 6.52% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year was steady at 2.21% in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against  the  US$, as  a  fall in May retail inflation supported gains in  the  rupee on expectation s of  improving macro fundamentals • The US$  remained defensive ahead of  the  US FOMC meeting today.  The Fed is widely expected to raise benchmark rates by a quarter percentage point. Traders await Fed’s economic outlook assessment for cue s on the pace and quantum of further rate hikes in the near term. US$JPY could rally sharply if fed remains hawkish in today’s meeting

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.48. The June contract open interest declined 0.76% from the previous day • July contract open interest  increased  0.89% in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels.Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.25 / 64.15Stop Loss: 64.70
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.35 / 64.15R1/R2:64.60 /64.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.