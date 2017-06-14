Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds jumped, after the consumer price index - based inflation eased to a record low, increasing expectations of an interest rate cut as early as August • The benchmark 6.97 % 2026 bond yield fell to 6.49 % from 6.52% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year was steady at 2.21% in the previous session

The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against the US$, as a fall in May retail inflation supported gains in the rupee on expectation s of improving macro fundamentals • The US$ remained defensive ahead of the US FOMC meeting today. The Fed is widely expected to raise benchmark rates by a quarter percentage point. Traders await Fed’s economic outlook assessment for cue s on the pace and quantum of further rate hikes in the near term. US$JPY could rally sharply if fed remains hawkish in today’s meeting

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.48. The June contract open interest declined 0.76% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 0.89% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels.Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.25 / 64.15 Stop Loss: 64.70 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.35 / 64.15 R1/R2:64.60 /64.80

