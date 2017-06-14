Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds jumped, after the consumer price index - based inflation eased to a record low, increasing expectations of an interest rate cut as early as August • The benchmark 6.97 % 2026 bond yield fell to 6.49 % from 6.52% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10 - year was steady at 2.21% in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against the US$, as a fall in May retail inflation supported gains in the rupee on expectation s of improving macro fundamentals • The US$ remained defensive ahead of the US FOMC meeting today. The Fed is widely expected to raise benchmark rates by a quarter percentage point. Traders await Fed’s economic outlook assessment for cue s on the pace and quantum of further rate hikes in the near term. US$JPY could rally sharply if fed remains hawkish in today’s meeting
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.48. The June contract open interest declined 0.76% from the previous day • July contract open interest increased 0.89% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels.Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.50 - 64.60
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.25 / 64.15
|Stop Loss: 64.70
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.35 / 64.15
|R1/R2:64.60 /64.80
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.