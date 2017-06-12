Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bond yields fell last week, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest weekly fall in nine weeks , as investors eyed a near - term rate cut after RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee lowered inflation projection for the year • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6. 5 0 % from 6. 53% in the previous session • Yield on the US10 - year rose to 2. 20 % from 2.19% in the previous session.

The rupee fell for the first time in three days against the US$, as market participants remained cautious ahead of US Fed FOMC monetary meeting this week • The US$ recovered some of its losses against major currencies as the pound fell post UK election verdict. The British pound fell over 1.60% as the Conservative party lost majority though turning out to be biggest party in this general election. Upcoming US Fed FOMC meeting is expected to provide cues on the interest rate hike trajectory in near term.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.40. The June contract open interest declined 13.54% from the previous d ay • July contract open interest increased 0.23% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.48 - 64.58 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.25 / 64.15 Stop Loss: 64.68 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.35 / 64.15 R1/R2:64.50 /64.70

