you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 12, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Government bond yields fell  last week, with the benchmark yield posting  its biggest weekly fall in nine weeks , as investors eyed a near - term rate  cut after RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee lowered inflation projection  for the year • The benchmark  6.97% 2026 bond  yield declined to 6. 5 0 % from 6. 53% in the previous session • Yield on the US10 - year rose to 2. 20 % from 2.19% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee fell for the first time in three days against  the  US$, as  market  participants remained cautious ahead  of US  Fed  FOMC monetary meeting this week • The US$  recovered some of its losses against major currencies as  the  pound fell post UK election verdict.  The British pound fell over 1.60% as the Conservative party lost majority though turning out to be biggest party in this general election. Upcoming US Fed FOMC meeting is expected to provide cues on the interest rate hike trajectory in near term.

Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 64.40. The  June contract open interest  declined 13.54% from the previous d ay • July contract open interest  increased  0.23% in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.48 - 64.58Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.25 / 64.15Stop Loss: 64.68
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.35 / 64.15R1/R2:64.50 /64.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

