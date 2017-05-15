Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Government bonds rose after pricing of a new 10-year paper came in line with estimates, ahead of April CPI inflation • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.91% from 6.94% in previous session • Yield on the US 10-year declined to 2.33% from 2.39% in the previous session.Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose for a second day against the US$, supported by expectations of sustained foreign fund inflows into the domestic markets • Major currencies posted a recovery against the US$, which came under profit booking after inflation data. US core CPI fell further to 1.90% in April from previously 2%. Euro posted a sharp recovery while the British pound remained in a range as BoE’s dovish assessment weighs on any sharp gains. We expect the euro to gain further over the US$ on recent pro-Euro political development in France
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.44. The May contract open interest rose 0.08% from the previous day • June contract open interest rose 3.67% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55 - 64.65
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.25/ 64.15
|Stop Loss: 64.75
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20
|R1/R2:64.65 /64.85
