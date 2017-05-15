Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose after pricing of a new 10-year paper came in line with estimates, ahead of April CPI inflation • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.91% from 6.94% in previous session • Yield on the US 10-year declined to 2.33% from 2.39% in the previous session.

The rupee rose for a second day against the US$, supported by expectations of sustained foreign fund inflows into the domestic markets • Major currencies posted a recovery against the US$, which came under profit booking after inflation data. US core CPI fell further to 1.90% in April from previously 2%. Euro posted a sharp recovery while the British pound remained in a range as BoE’s dovish assessment weighs on any sharp gains. We expect the euro to gain further over the US$ on recent pro-Euro political development in France

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.44. The May contract open interest rose 0.08% from the previous day • June contract open interest rose 3.67% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55 - 64.65

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.25/ 64.15

Stop Loss: 64.75





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20

R1/R2:64.65 /64.85







