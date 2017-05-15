App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market  

Government bonds rose after pricing of a new 10-year paper came in  line with estimates, ahead of April CPI inflation  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.91% from 6.94% in  previous session  • Yield on the US 10-year declined to 2.33% from 2.39% in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)  

The rupee rose for a second day against the US$, supported by expectations of sustained foreign fund inflows into the domestic markets • Major currencies posted a recovery against the US$, which came under profit booking after inflation data. US core CPI fell further to 1.90% in April from previously 2%. Euro posted a sharp recovery while the British pound remained in a range as BoE’s dovish assessment weighs on any sharp gains. We expect the euro to gain further over the US$ on recent pro-Euro political development in France

US$/INR derivatives strategy  

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.44. The May contract open interest rose 0.08% from the previous day • June contract open interest rose 3.67% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.55 - 64.65Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.25/ 64.15Stop Loss: 64.75
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.40 / 64.20R1/R2:64.65 /64.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.