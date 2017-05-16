Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds rose for a second session, on receding fears of a rate hike after retail inflation growth in April at 2.99% was at least at a five- year low • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.81% from 6.91% in the previous session due to increased hopes of rate cut • Yield on the US 10-year rose to 2.34% from 2.33% in the previous session.

The rupee rose to a more-than-21-month high against the US$, as weaker-than-expected US economic data and strong domestic equities increased hopes of foreign fund inflows • US$ declined against major currencies due to weak US CPI data. However, it continued to gain over Japanese Yen due to easing risk aversion. We expect the euro to gain against US$ as well as British pound due to positive pro-Euro political development.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.18. The May contract open interest rose 1.29% from the previous day • June contract open interest rose 19.18% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.35 - 64.45

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.25/ 64.15

Stop Loss: 64.55





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.00 / 63.80

R1/R2:64.40 /64.60







