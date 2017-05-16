App
May 16, 2017 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market  

Government bonds rose for a second session, on receding fears of a rate hike after retail inflation growth in April at 2.99% was at least at a five- year low • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.81% from 6.91% in  the previous session due to increased hopes of rate cut  • Yield on the US 10-year rose to  2.34% from 2.33% in the previous  session.

Forex (US$/INR)  

The rupee rose to a more-than-21-month high against the US$, as weaker-than-expected US economic data and strong domestic equities increased hopes of foreign fund inflows • US$ declined against major currencies due to weak US CPI data.  However, it continued to gain over Japanese Yen due to easing risk aversion. We expect the euro to gain against US$ as well as British pound due to positive pro-Euro political development.

US$/INR derivatives strategy  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.18. The May contract open interest rose 1.29% from the previous day • June contract open interest rose 19.18% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.35 - 64.45Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.25/ 64.15Stop Loss: 64.55
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.00 / 63.80R1/R2:64.40 /64.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

