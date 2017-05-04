Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Sovereign bonds rose for the first time in three days, as the recent fall in prices spurred some investors to step up purchases. However, the underlying sentiment for local debt remained subdued as the Reserve Bank of India continued draining liquidity, amid concerns about an end to the rate-easing cycle • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.95% from 6.99% • Yield on the US 10-year increased to 2.32% from 2.28% in the previous session.

The rupee rose for a second day against the dollar, in-line with other Asian currencies, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy review. • The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and emphasized the strength of the labor market, in a sign it could tighten monetary policy as early as June. The dollar strengthened and Treasury yields rose after the Fed statement. Expectations for a June rate hike increased to a 75.2-percent chance of a hike of at least a quarter-point next month.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.37. The May contract open interest declined by 2.33% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 8.58% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.45- 64.50

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.25/ 64.10

Stop Loss: 64.60





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.25 / 64.10

R1/R2:64.65 /64.75







The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.