App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market  

Sovereign bonds rose for the first time in three days, as the recent fall in prices spurred some investors to step up purchases. However, the  underlying sentiment for local debt remained subdued as the Reserve  Bank of India continued draining liquidity, amid concerns about an end  to the rate-easing cycle • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.95% from 6.99% • Yield on the US 10-year increased to 2.32% from 2.28% in the previous  session.

Forex (US$/INR)  

The rupee rose for a second day against the dollar, in-line with other Asian currencies, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy review. • The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and emphasized the strength of the labor market, in a sign it could tighten monetary policy as early as June.  The dollar strengthened and Treasury yields rose after the Fed statement. Expectations for a June rate hike increased to a 75.2-percent chance of a hike of at least a quarter-point next month.

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.37. The May contract open interest declined by 2.33% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 8.58% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.45- 64.50Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.25/ 64.10Stop Loss: 64.60
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.25 / 64.10R1/R2:64.65 /64.75

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.