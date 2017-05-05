Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Bonds ended lower in a lackluster trade, as investors dumped notes ahead of fresh supply of upcoming papers. Increased odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike as early as next month also hurt demand for bonds •The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.97% from 6.95% • Yield on the US 10-year increased to 2.35% from 2.23 % in the previous session

Rupee was slightly lower against the dollar, in - line with other Asian currencies, as increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise its policy rate next month buoyed demand for the greenback. • Dollar Index was impacted by euro strenthend ahead of upcoming vote in france. Bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates next month rose to a 74 percent chance from 71 percent Wednesday, with help from data showing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls hit a 17 - year low.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.37.The May contract open interest increased by 0.4% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 4.74% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy







US$INR May futures contract (NSE)

View: Bearish on US$INR





Sell US$INR in the range of 64.45- 64.50

Market Lot: US$1000





Target: 64.25/ 64.10

Stop Loss: 64.60





Support

Resistance





S1/ S2: 64.25 / 64.10

R1/R2:64.65 /64.75







The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.