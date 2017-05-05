Sell USDINR; target of 64.25 - 64.10: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USD INR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Bonds ended lower in a lackluster trade, as investors dumped notes ahead of fresh supply of upcoming papers. Increased odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike as early as next month also hurt demand for bonds •The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield declined to 6.97% from 6.95% • Yield on the US 10-year increased to 2.35% from 2.23 % in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
Rupee was slightly lower against the dollar, in - line with other Asian currencies, as increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise its policy rate next month buoyed demand for the greenback. • Dollar Index was impacted by euro strenthend ahead of upcoming vote in france. Bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates next month rose to a 74 percent chance from 71 percent Wednesday, with help from data showing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls hit a 17 - year low.US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.37.The May contract open interest increased by 0.4% from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 4.74% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.45- 64.50
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.25/ 64.10
|Stop Loss: 64.60
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.25 / 64.10
|R1/R2:64.65 /64.75
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.