Sell USDINR; target of 64.20: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened flat and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.40 and 64.50 levels. Prices have taken strong resistance near its short term declining trend line and resumed its downward trend from these levels. Prices are expected to fall further from these levels towards next supports placed around 64.20 and 63.80 levels. Immediate resistances are placed around 64.60 and 64.90 levels.

