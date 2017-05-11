Sell USDINR; target of 64.20: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened strongly higher in the last session and prices rose gradually for the whole session and made a high of 64.86. Prices have given a bounce after breaking the consolidation range on the higher side and are expected to take resistance around its short term declining trend line currently placed near 64.90 level. Prices are expected to resume its downward trend from these levels towards immediate supports placed around 64.20 and 63.80 levels.

