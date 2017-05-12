Sell USDINR; target of 64.20: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened lower with gap in the last session and prices fell gradually for the whole session till low of 64.47. Prices have almost touched its short term declining trend line resistance and resumed its downward momentum in the previous session. Prices are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate supports placed around 64.20 and 63.80 levels.

Pair : USDINR

Action : Sell

Entry : 64.70

Target : 64.20

Stop Loss : 64.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.