you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 12, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.20: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can Sell USDINR for the target of 64.20 with a stop loss of 64.90.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.20: Way2Wealth
Dollar

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR


USDINR futures opened lower with gap in the last session and prices fell gradually for the whole session till low of 64.47. Prices have almost touched its short term declining trend line resistance and resumed its downward momentum in the previous session. Prices are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate supports placed around 64.20 and 63.80 levels.


Pair : USDINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 64.70
Target : 64.20
Stop Loss : 64.90


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #USDINR #Way2Wealth

