Sell USDINR; target of 64.20: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can Sell USDINR for the target of 64.20 with a stop loss of 64.90.
USDINR futures opened lower with gap in the last session and prices fell gradually for the whole session till low of 64.47. Prices have almost touched its short term declining trend line resistance and resumed its downward momentum in the previous session. Prices are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate supports placed around 64.20 and 63.80 levels.
Pair : USDINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 64.70
Target : 64.20
Stop Loss : 64.90
