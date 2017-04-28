App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.20 - 64.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels .Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market

Sovereign bonds ended higher, as US treasury yields fell following  President Donald Trump’s lackluster tax plan, even as investors awaited  a fresh supply of notes  today • Benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield declined to 6.94% from  6. 9 5 % • Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 29 % from 2. 30 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee fell for the first time in four sessions against the dollar, tracking weak local shares. Dollar demand from importers also trimmed early gains triggered by broad greenback weakness, after US President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans disappointed investors • Euro zone government bond yields tumbled and the euro hit session lows after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said policymakers did not discuss removing the bank's easing bias on monetary policy at  Thursday's meeting

US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.39.The May contract open interest increased by 65.20 % from the previous day • June contract open interest moved to 349033 contracts. • We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels .Utilise up sides in the  pair to go  short on  the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.40-64.45Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.20/ 64.00Stop Loss: 64.55
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.00R1/R2:64.55 /64.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

