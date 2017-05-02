Sell USDINR; target of 64.20-64.00: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRDebt market
Sovereign bond yields gained this month, after the central bank increased measures to absorb liquidity from the banking system. Concerns that policy rate s will start rising in coming months also weighed on demand • Benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield increased to 6.9 6 % from 6. 9 4 % • Yield on the US 10 - y ear increased to 2.32% from 2.28% in the previous sessionForex (US$/INR)
The rupee posted its first weekly rise in three weeks, as market - friendly Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the first round of French presidential election and bets that he will go on to win the May 7 runoff with Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen boosted global risk appetite • Data showed US manufacturing activity slowed in April while consumer spending was unchanged in March and a key inflation measure recorded its first monthly drop since 2001. Despite the soft data, traders continued to see a seven in 10 chance the Fed will hike interest rates in June
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64. 50. The May contract open interest declined by 1.58 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 3.52% in the last session • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 64.40- 64.45
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 64.20/ 64.00
|Stop Loss: 64.55
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.00
|R1/R2:64.55 /64.65
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.