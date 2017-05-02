App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.20-64.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.20-64.00: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Sovereign bond yields gained this month, after the central bank increased measures to absorb liquidity from the banking system.  Concerns that policy rate s will start rising in coming months also  weighed on demand • Benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield increased to 6.9 6 %  from  6. 9 4 % • Yield on the US 10 - y ear increased to 2.32% from 2.28% in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee posted its first weekly rise in three weeks, as market - friendly Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the first round of French presidential election and bets that he will go on to win the May 7 runoff with Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen boosted global risk appetite • Data showed US manufacturing activity slowed in April while consumer spending was unchanged in March and a key inflation measure recorded its first monthly drop since 2001. Despite the soft data, traders continued to see a seven in 10 chance the Fed will hike interest rates in June

US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64. 50. The May contract open interest  declined by 1.58 % from the previous day • June contract open interest  increased 3.52% in the last session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy























US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.40- 64.45Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.20/ 64.00Stop Loss: 64.55
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.20 / 64.00R1/R2:64.55 /64.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.