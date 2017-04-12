Sell USDINR; target of 64.10: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 64.10 with a stop loss of 64.90.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened slightly higher in the last session and prices fell for most of the session till low of 64.55. Prices have been trading in a downward moving channel and almost tested its resistance line currently placed around 64.90 level. Prices are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate supports placed around its recent low of 64.30 level and further around its lower side declining trend line currently placed near 64.10 level.Pair : USDINR Action : Sell Entry : 64.70 Target : 64.10
Stop Loss : 64.90
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.