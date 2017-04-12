Sell USDINR; target of 64.10: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly higher in the last session and prices fell for most of the session till low of 64.55. Prices have been trading in a downward moving channel and almost tested its resistance line currently placed around 64.90 level. Prices are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate supports placed around its recent low of 64.30 level and further around its lower side declining trend line currently placed near 64.10 level.

Stop Loss : 64.90

